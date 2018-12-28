PM’s visit

IMPHAL, Dec 27: The Prime Minister’s Office today sent an official communication to the State Government regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to Imphal on January 4.

Except for the information that the Prime Minister would visit the State on January 4, the PMO has not yet provided the itinerary and other details. Meanwhile, Chief Secretary Dr J Suresh Babu has convened a meeting of Administrative Secretaries and heads of departments tomorrow in connection with the Prime Minister’s visit.

It is said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi would inaugurate the Integrated Check-Post, Moreh apart from laying foundation stones for some projects.