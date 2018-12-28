PMUY expanded, many more eligible

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Dec 27: The Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) under which LPG connections are given to women belonging to economically weaker sections at highly subsidised rate has been expanded thereby taking many more classes of people within its scope.

PMUY was launched on April 1, 2016 under which the Government provides budgetary support of Rs 1600 for every LPG connection given to eligible beneficiaries and the scheme will expire on March 31, 2020.

At first, only BPL families listed in the Socio Economic Caste Census (2011) were covered by PMUY.

However, following complaints from different quarters that a large number of economically weaker sections have been denied benefits of PMUY on the ground that they are not listed in SECC 2011, Expanded PMUY was launched in March this year.

Speaking to media persons at Mass Hotel this afternoon, IOCL Divisional Retail Sales Office Imphal Deputy General Manager cum State Level Coordinator Sinam Ibungoton said that seven new categories have been brought within the scope of the Expanded PMUY.

The seven categories are SC, ST, PMAY (Gramin) beneficiaries, AAY beneficiaries, forest dwellers, Most Backward Classes, Tea and ex-Tea Garden tribes, island/river island dwellers.

After the Expanded Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (EPMUY), EPMUY-2 was implemented with effect from December 20.

EPMUY-2 would take greater number of poor households within its scope as compared to PMUY and EPMUY. In place of the KYC used earlier, a new KYC detailing 14 points would used in EPMUY-2.

The beneficiaries should submit photostat copies of ration cards, Aadhaar numbers of all household members listed in the ration, their own Aadhaar numbers and bank account numbers, Ibungoton said.