Poetic Justice

Ranjan Yumnam

Love is undefinable;

Merriam Webster says loves means strong affection for another arising out of kinship or personalities;

attraction based on sexual desire: affection and tenderness felt by lovers;

affection based on admiration.

Phew! How mechanical?

I ask: Does dry hump qualify for love?

Dump dictionary; it’s for lazy people who does not know love

Love is best felt experienced, not defined

As some famous person said (can’t recall who), love exists when you are not spiteful but forgiving;

It means when your heart throbs when that person of interests is around;

Like the breeze you can feel but can’t see;

It’s when you fall, but you stand up despite having an aching gout because you must for that person

It is that extra mile you take even while sleeping in the cold night planning how you can perfect the anniversary for that person next day

It is when you lose all hope but see a glimmer of bright future with the soul mate

Love can be quite an asshole too;

It makes you jealous, vindictive and amorous,

It clouds your mind and push you to irrational ways

Waylaid you into taking desperate measures

Like murdering the boyfriend of the woman you love with a crude hammer as in a Netflix series

But that’s not me

My idea of love is patience

Patience equals love, at least most of the time

It means not shouting back when you are hit

It means quietly going to your favorite corner of your bedroom suppressing the revengeful thought in the face of fury from the other person

It may even occur that you hold your pants tight and don’t get the passion turn into rapey

I can go on and on about love

Yet I won’t be able to fully define it

For love has so many shades, not necessarily 50 shades of Grey (Sorry John Dakota)

One day I will write a treatise on love

But I know i will procrastinate

As I often do before drawing my bath and the power goes off (which soothes my mind)

Don’t underestimate the power of love

It can transform fools into smarties

It can make geniuses into fools

My advice is choose whom you love

That’s the difference, not the dictionary!!

A few days back I went to a restaurant to eat salad (i don’t do carbs now)

The waiter looks bemused-

I could feel his agitated thought; a healthy male in his prime wanting to have grass

I told him I am on ketogenic diet

He thought I was trying to lose weight for my own wedding

Oh bro, you are so wrong

But I didn’t say it

I didn’t give him a piece of my mind

For it won’t affect him and doing so will also delay my salad

Instead I told him “Dude you have a nice haircut. Which hair saloon is it?”

I think that’s love

its the respect and the compassion for the other person

When that waiter goes back to his home after work, I fancy he might be telling his wife

“Babe, I met a man who eats salad praising my hairstyle”

The wife frowns and retorted “Are you trying to say I never admire you”

That’s the thing with wife, they always misinterpret you

Luckily for this chap, the wife is not from a political family

He got scot-free and the evening turned romantic, what with his haircut

If i were him, I would have admired her curls before trumpeting my own virtues

You know, sometimes you have to play games to get love

Play nicely and don’t go overboard

Like I told my female friend who is an alcoholic

Dear, you look so pretty when you get tipsy

I instantly got love points!

Then when she poured her fifth drink, I got scared

Then I told her “You are at your most charming self at 4th peg”

People want validation and she dismissed the fifh round and instead offered it to me

That’s love, Meh trying to save a lady from falling into disgrace

As you know women and alcohol is a deathly combination

Their hormones fly off

They begin to mistake smelly odour of men as sexy pheromones

Your place or mine?

Then they end up in a place call Adultery

That’s not love

Alcohol fuelled affair is not love.

It ruins the family of the persons entangled in the illicit arms, pants down

Nice thing about love is Love begets Love

When you really love someone, the other person knows it

Even when someone is dumb in her hippocampus, her bond marrow will feel it

That feeling is love

You can reject love; you cant rscape feeling it

Its a karmic cycle

Like a empty balloon longing for air to blow it up

Like that waiter trying to seek some form of esteem from his wife

Like the water trying to find its level

I mean who doesn’t want love

Some people don’t deserve love

They seek love but don’t have the magnanimity to give love

For example, Hitler.

He had many consorts but butchered thousands

That’s not love; its pure narcissism

Talking of narcissism, I lost lots weight and I look to the mirror pats myself for my feat

Salad helps

I forgot to tell you that salad never came at that restaurant

It was not in the menu

The waiter apologized

But love is everywhere

Love is never out of style

It’s in all menus

Your wife’s included!