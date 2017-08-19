Police arrest one involved in extortion

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Aug 18 : Tengnoupal district police arrested a 27 year old youth involved in extortion by using the name of KPLF, yesterday at around 8.30 pm, from Chanvangphai ground near Moreh police station.

According to reliable source, a team of Tengnoupal district police, under the supervision of Tengnoupal SP, S Ibomcha, received information about incident of extortion by some individual using the name of KPLF at Nepali Basti, Moreh.

Acting on the information, a team of district police under the command of Moreh SDPO, Lawrence K Munlo, rushed to the spot and managed to arrest an individual identified as Seiminthang Lupheng s/o (L) Sehlal Lupheng of Canaan Veng Moreh ward number 7, from near the Chavangphai ground.

During preliminary interrogation, Seiminthang confessed that he extorted Rs 5000 by using the name of KPLF and that he is a regular drug user.

He further revealed that he had committed extortion along with one Lalminthang from Myanmar who is also a drug addict.

The arrested individual was, later, handed over to Moreh police station for taking up necessary legal action.