Police Commemoration Day Marathon Romajit, Chaoba win men’s and women’s titles

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Oct 14 : Kh Romajit won the men’s title while N Chaoba Devi claimed the women’s title at the Police Commemoration Day Marathon organised by Imphal West district Police and Imphal East district Police in commemoration of Police Martyrs today.

The marathon participated by around 1000 athletes was flagged off by Director General of Police, LM Khaute, IPS from Khuman Lampak Main Stadium.

Kh Romajit took 31 minutes 0.8 seconds to cover the course of about 11 km and claimed the men’s title while Yumnam Arjit (31:42.02) and Sapam Romesh (32:08.20) finished second and third. Ksh Herojit, Md Sadip, Md Jahid Khan, Md Minhasuddin, Naorem Tokyo, Oinam Premjit, Laishram Ingo, Kangujam Chinglen, Md Sadip Rahman, N Konungjao, Laishram Rishikesh, Md Idrish, Ph Premkumar, Md Abdur Rajaq and Hari Singh were respectively able to finish from 4th to 15th places.

In the women’s category, N Chaoba finished first with a time of 39 minutes 8.80 seconds while T Russia finished second with a time of 39: 18.58. S Premila Devi bagged the third place title by finishing the run in 39:51.47 seconds.

Anita, Md Rabiya, Th Babina, Ksh Romika, S Roshni, Ksh Sonam, Y Ashangbi, MS Ajima, M Ranjana, L Alina Chanu, K Bebicha, Sh Memcha, Th Meera Chanu, W Jennifer and N Echaltombi respectively sealed the 4th to 15th places.

The winners of both men and women categories were awarded with Rs 25,000 each while second and third placed in both categories got Rs 20,000 and Rs 15,000 respectively.

Those who finished from 4th place to 15th place for both men’s and women’s category were also awarded with Rs 2,000 each.