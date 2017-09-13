Police conduct verification drive

Tamenglong: The State police took out a verification drive today at the police check post near Kondhong Lairembi Khubam, as a part of an initiative to prevent illegal immigrants from entering into the State.

A team of Moreh police including many SI rank officers led by SI, Akbar Hussein conducted the drive.

Later the team headed to many areas bordering Myanmar where they also conducted the verification drive and identified several immigrants from Myanmar.