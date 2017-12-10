Police constable candidates support total shutdown

Imphal, Dec 9: The Bish-nupur section of the All Manipur DPC Completed Candidate Recruitment of Police Constable Male 2016 said it supports the total shutdown called by the police constable candidates from the midnight of December 10.

In a statement released by the group, it is warned that people should take responsibility for any untoward incident during the indefinite shutdown. While charging the Government should also take the responsibility, the group said it would cancel the shutdown only when the result is declared.