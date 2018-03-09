Police crack Nagamapal midnight murder case, four held

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Mar 8: Imphal West district police nabbed four individuals in connec-tion with the death of Thokchom Tony alias Jagat, who was shot dead in the night of March 3, and recovered a four wheeler vehicle as well as the weapon allegedly used in the crime, today morning.

The four accused have been identified as Haobijam Dilip alias Taibanganba (45) s/o (L) H Kunjababu of Keibul Lamjao (presently staying at Bishnupur Mamang Awang Leikai, Ward number 11), Sandam Bojon alias Tombi (43) s/o (L) Rudra of Langol Lai Manai, Lamabam Basan alias Thoi (21) s/o Ibo of Ngaikhong Khullen Maning Leikai and Wahengbam Sanathoi (19) s/o W Nganba of Ngachoupokpi Makha Leikai.

Briefing media persons at Imphal West district police Hqs today, Imphal West SP Themthing Ngasangva stated that police have been able to identify Haobijam Dilip as the one who shot the victim and the vehicle (a grey colour Hyundai i10 car bearing registration number MN 06-LA-2316) driven by the accused individuals belonged to Sandam Bojon.

The SP explained that it was extremely difficult to identify the people involved in the crime as well as the vehicle as the incident occurred very late at night.

However, with the help of the people of Thangmei-band and various CCTV footages, the police were able to somewhat deduce the process of the crime.

The police were also able to find out that some transgenders were present during the crime and acting on suspicion, police launched a search operation at some rented houses located at Langol Lai Manai yesterday, the SP added.

He pointed out that the police were able to capture Bojon along with his car during the operation and based on his disclosure, it was revealed that Dilip was the main accused behind the crime.

Police conducted search operations at various parts of Moirang and Bishnupur, and were finally able to catch the two transgenders Lamabam Basan alias Thoi and Wahengbam Sanathoi as well as the main accused Dilip.

Replying to a query, the SP explained that Dilip is a member of KCP and the weapon used in the crime is his own licensed gun.

The SP also pointed out that the police were able to nab the accused individuals so quickly due to the cooperation from the people of Thangmeiband and assured to take up necessary steps to submit charge sheets against the four accused at the earliest.

On the other hand, a large number of people, including members of Thangmeiband United Club and family members of the deceased, handed over a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh to the SP at his office for nabbing the accused individuals.

The people mentioned that even though the post mortem of the dead body has been conducted, it will be claimed only after reaching an agreement with the Chief Minister.

The leaders of TUC also questioned how the Government can allow an individual belonging to a SoO group to roam freely with firearm and claimed that the Government is also responsible for the incident.

On the other hand, Chief Judicial Magistrate, Imphal West remanded the four accused individuals to nine days in police custody till March 16, today.

The Investigation Officer (IO) of the case, through the APP of the State, prayed before the Court for 12 days police remand of the four accused till March 19, for further investigation of the case.

The APP submitted that at around 3.30 am of March 3, Thokchom Suresh (the father of the victim) lodged a written complaint to Imphal police station mentioning that on the same day, at around 1.20 am, his son Thokchom Tony alias Jagat was shot with a firearm by some unknown miscreants just in front of their house at Nagamapal Phugeisangbam Leikai while he (Tony) was returning home after taking part in a Thabal Chongba event at Kakwa.

According to the complaint, the culprits fled from the spot in a car after committing the crime.

Th Tony sustained bullet injures and was immediately rushed to Raj Medicity where he succumbed to his injuries.

During the course of the investigation, the four accused were arrested today morning, and the involved Hyundai i10 car, the weapon used in the crime (a DBBL gun) along with four live cartridges and the gun license issued by the District Magistrate in the name of the accused Haobijam Dilip were also recovered.

The APP further submitted that during preliminary interrogation, the accused individuals admitted to the offence charged against them and the investigation of the case is in the initial stage.

The APP mentioned that a thorough investigation of the accused persons is highly required for collection of more evidences and prayed to remand the accused individuals for a period of 12 days.

The Court heard the submission and after going through the record, remanded the four accused to nine days in police custody till March 16.