Police cycle patrol unit launched

Our Correspondent

KAKCHING, Nov 5 : Kakching District Police launched the first ever Police Cycle Patrol Unit at Kak-ching police station today.

Clay Khongsai, IGP (Zone I) graced the launching event as the chief guest while K Radhashyam DIG, Range II and Neilenthang Telien, Deputy Commissioner Kakching district attended as guests of honour.

Speaking on the occasion, Clay Khongsai lauded Kakching SP Victoria Yeng-khom for taking up such an innovative initiative in the State.

He opined that use of motor vehicles or four wheelers while dealing with the public at any scenario creates a panicky situation while using environment friendly bicycle is likely to minimize chances of causing undue scenes among the public.

The officer went on to say that the public will surely welcome such a new initiative.

What is important is that the SP along with her fellow officers have taken up the initiative with passion, he said and added that the rest of the districts will follow the system if the Police Cycle Patrol Unit proves successful in Kakching district.

Clay Khongsai further stressed on the need for the unit to update the achievements, be it big or small, regularly on social media sites or print or electronic media to make the public aware about the unit’s works/responsibilities.

He further underlined the necessity to monitor the patrol unit by installing GPS or by providing them communication sets, given the law and order situation of the State.

Conveying that the public should not forget to rely on the police for their welfare, he appealed to the public and different clubs, organisations and CSOs to support the newly introduced patrol unit. SP Victoria Yengkhom said that the initiative has been taken up under the guidance of her senior officers.

She maintained that the Police Cycle Patrol Unit has been launched as part of the community policing programme.

She also appealed the people of the district to cooperate and support the unit.

A Romendro, SDPO, Sugnu spoke on “Role and importance of cycle patrol police team” during the gathering.

SPs of Thoubal, Tengnoupal, officials of Kakching Police Station, local bodies and public also attended the launching event.