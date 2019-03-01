Police detain KDF Chairman accused of various bomb blast cases at Kpi; seize huge cache of arms and ammunition

Our Correspondent

KANGPOKPI, Mar 1: A self-styled Chairman of Kuki Defence Force (KDF), Limminlen Khongsai alias Philip Striker (29) s/o Lhunjalet Khongsai of Molnom village in Ukhrul District, presently staying at Kangpokpi ward no 12 was apprehended by a combined team of Kangpokpi Police and 38 Assam Rifles at Bongmol village on March 1 at around 2 am.

Briefing media persons, Hemant Pandey (IPS), Superintendent of Police, Kangpokpi said that on receiving an input that exchange of fire was ensued between some unknown UGs at Kalapahar on February 28 at around 6.30 pm, a combined team of Kangpokpi Police and 38 Assam Rifles immediately rushed to the spot and launched joint operation in the area.

He continued that on questioning the locals, it was learnt that one individual was injured in the firing between two suspected groups and immediately activated all sources to find out any injured person seeking treatment to any nearby hospitals. He said that the police later received information that an injured person was given first aid at Kangpokpi Christian Hospital at around 9 pm in the same evening with his wife and left the hospital after receiving it.

He further elaborated that while corroborating with the sources, the description of the injured person match with a suspected member of KDF residing in a house at Kangpokpi town, following which, the team swung into action and raided the house at around 11.30 pm and recovered huge cache of arms and ammunitions from the house including various important documents and items.

The seized items include one Lathod; one 9mm Berretta with two Magazines; five Chinese hand grenade; six Grenade (M3-1); one stun grenade; six detonator (long type); five detonator (short type); three 40mm HE round (lathode); three 40mm HE round case; twenty two 9mm round; twelve 5.56 mm live round; three 7.62 mm live round and one empty case; one Lenovo laptop; one Epson Printer; one Rubber Stamp of KDF; one stamp pad; one Nokia mobile phone; three extortion receipts; Aadhaar Card having no 2218 1204 6250 and a brown envelope addressed to local commercial shops.

The IPS officer told the media persons that, acting on an input, the said injured persons was apprehended near Bongmol village by the combined team at around 2 am on March 1 while trying to escape to Imphal.

He was found wounded with a gunshot on his left abdomen but stable and referred to a hospital in Imphal under the custody of a police team of Kangpokpi for further treatment, he added.

SP Kangpokpi alleged that the individual is the self-styled Chairman of KDF responsible in two bomb blasts at Kangpokpi Town and another one at Keithelmanbi Military Colony while adding that further details will be ascertained once he recovered from his condition.

It may be recalled that on October 19, 2018, at around 1.30 am, a bomb was exploded at Kangpokpi DHQs damaging a Maruti Swift Car (black colour) bearing Regd No MN-06-LA-0171 parked in front of ADC Sadar Hills Chairman residence along the National Highway-2 while barely fifteen days after the incident, another blast took place at M/S Manoj Store on November 3 at around 3.45 am just a few metres away from the previous site.

Earlier, the local populace including various civil society organizations had come out to the street and protested the incident and the rising bomb culture in the district and put pressure on the State Government and the security forces to find out the culprits at the earliest.

However, despite of the public protest, another bomb blasted on February 9, 2019 at around 9.30 pm at the residence of a special contractor at Keithelmanbi, which is also a residence of an MCS officer.

Since the first incident, security forces including the state police are on vigil to nab the group involved in the bomb blasts amidst mounting pressure of public upon the state Government and the security forces.