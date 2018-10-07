Police foil attempt to storm Pro-VC’s residence, 2 hurt

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Oct 6: Deman-ding immediate and uncon- ditional release of the arrested students and teachers of Manipur University as well as immediate cancellation of the FIR lodged against them, a large number of students tried to storm the residence of Pro VC Prof K Yugindro at Wangkhei today but pushed back by police personnel using tear gas shells and rubber bullets.

The incident occurred today evening when a large number of volunteers of AMSU, DESAM, MSF, SUK, KSA and AIMS marched towards the residence of K Yugindro at Wangkhei shouting various slogans demanding immediate and unconditional re- lease of the students and teachers of Manipur University who were arrested during the midnight raid inside the university on September 20.

However, they were intercepted by a large number of Imphal East district police personnel before they could reach the residence of the Pro VC and a scuffle ensued for around an hour.

During the scuffle the students put their hands up and shouted at the police personnel to kill them instead of beating them.

As the situation did not improve, the police personnel were eventually forced to fire tear gas shells and rubber bullets to disperse the agitating students. The enraged students also retaliated by hurling rocks and stones at the police personnel.

Two students were injured during the scuffle. One of them had to be rushed to a hospital as his injuries were serious.

Speaking to media persons, one of the volunteers Somorjit Luwang condemned the act of filing FIR and arresting the students and teachers of the university.

He then demanded the authority concerned to expedite the enquiry over AP Pandey and also demanded the State Government to take up necessary positive steps to bring an amicable solution to the university crisis.

On the other hand, another large group of students formed a human chain at Pangei in denunciation of the arrest of students and teachers in connection with the MU crisis.

Large number of students of RK Sanatombi Devi Vidyalaya, SV Getwell School, Royal Academy of Manipur, Shining School, Chingkhu High School, Khundrakpam Public School and Tampha Quality Academy took part in the protest led by volunteers of AMSU, DESAM, MSF, KSA, SUK and AIMS. Speaking to media persons during the protest, the participants demanded conclusion of the enquiry against AP Pandey and cautioned that the student community will launch intense agitation if the crisis is not brought to an end at the earliest and the arrested students and teachers are not released without any condition. Demanding the removal of AP Pandey from the post of VC, the protesters cautioned the State Government against excessive force on the peaceful agitators.

The protest also demanded immediate removal of security forces stationed insideMU campus.