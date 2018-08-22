Police foil attempt to storm Raj Bhavan

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Aug 21: Police foiled attempts of volunteers of Nongchup Imphal Palem Ima Apunba Lup (NIMPAL) and womenfolk to storm Raj Bhavan today in protest against the proposed enforcement of Article 371A and Sixth Schedule in the State.

Around 50 volunteers of the said organization and womenfolk were marching towards the Raj Bhavan from Kwakeithel at around 2 pm today. They were stopped near the office of MSPDCL office at Kei-shampat by a large number of police and prevented from proceeding further.

However, six representatives of NIMPAL led by its general secretary S Shanti Leima were allowed to enter the premises of Raj Bhavan later wherein they met the Governor.

Speaking to media persons after the six representatives of NIMPAL came out of the Raj Bhavan, the organization’s general secretary S Shanti Leima conveyed that they met and talked with the Governor.

She went on to state that the Governor assured the representatives that she will consider the demands of the organization to say no to Article 371A or implementation of any similar Constitutional provisions, like Sixth Schedule in the State. She also informed that the Governor assured the representatives that she would recommend the State Government to call a special session of State Assembly to discuss the Framework Agreement.

The apprehension of the people in the State in connection with the Framework Agreement and the adverse impacts the State will suffer when Article 371 A or Sixth Schedule is enforced were highlighted to the Governor, Shanti Leima added.