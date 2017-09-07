IMPHAL, Sep 6: Construction of Police Headquarters at Mantripukhri near the civil Secretariat was discussed during a meeting presided by Chief Secretary RR Rashmi today.

The meeting was attended by DGP LM Khaute, Additional Chief Secretary Suresh Babu, Commissioner (Works) K Radhakumar and officials from the State Revenue Department.

During the meeting, shifting of the Police Headquarters from the present location and to find suitable locations for Ministers, MLAs, civil and police officers’ quarters at Mantripukhri were deliberated.