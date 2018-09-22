Police personnel conduct midnight raid at MU giving new twist to crisis

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Sep 21: A combined team of Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur and Thoubal police launched a massive manhunt at Manipur University boys hostel and teacher’s quarters from around midnight till 4 am today, and arrested more than 90 people, including six teachers of the university.

The massive search operation was launched with the objective of arresting the people mentioned in the FIR lodged by Pro-Vice Chancellor of the university, K Yugindro before Singjamei PS against the teachers and students who prevented him from entering Manipur University Administration Block for taking up the charge of Vice Chancellor.

According to the students who were present inside Manipur University boys’ hostel, a large number of police personnel came and surrounded all the boys’ hostels from all direction at around midnight and began kicking the doors of the hostels.

Most of the students in the hostels were awake at the time as they were studying in preparation for their exams today.

All of a sudden, the police personnel began entering the hostels and tried to take away some of the students with them which led to a heated argument between the police and the students of the university.

The argument exploded into a major scuffle inside the university campus near the traffic junction, which led to firing of tear gas shells, mock bombs and pelting of stones between the two parties, the students claimed.

The students alleged that the police fired several rounds of tear gas shells in the corridors of the hostels forcing the students to come out of their rooms.

Those who managed to get outside the rooms were arrested while those who remained inside were dragged out like animals by the police team.

During the scuffle and the firing of tear gas shells and mock bombs by the police, a large number of students sustained injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, the students said.

Some windows of the boy’s hostels were also damaged by the tear gas shells and mock bombs.

A large number of police personnel, Manipur Rifles and CRPF personnel were seen deployed at every entrance gate of the boys hostels and they also prevented the students from going outside their respective hostels, the students added.

Hostellers of Manipur University condemned the act carried out by the security personnel towards the students of the University.

On the other hand, members of various civil society organizations of the state gathered in front of Manipur University main entrance gate and staged a protest condemning the act of the State police, in the morning.

A large number of police personnel, including CRPF personnel, were deployed at the main entrance gate to prevent any kind of unwanted incidents.

The CSO members demanded the security forces stationed at the entrance gate to allow them to go inside and check the condition of the students who were injured in last night’s incident but were denied by security personnel.

Soon after that, a large number of CSOs staged protest demonstration in front of the entrance gate shouting various slogan against PRO Vice Chancellor K Yugindro and Registrar i/c Professor Shyamkesho, to save the university and condemning the police action against the students.

Later some CSO leaders including AMUCO president P Deban and UCM president Sunil Karam, were allowed to go inside Manipur University hostels to meet the injured students and look after the present situation prevailing inside the hostels.

On the other hand, the girl students staying the girls hostels of the University came out from their respective hostels to protest against the actions of the police toward the students of Manipur University last night. However, police personnel deployed in front of the girls hostels pushed back students inside the hostels complex after some heated argument.

The agitating students alleged that due to last night’s incident, the students staying inside the hostels of the university have been mentally disturbed and it is very unfortunate that such an incident happened right after normalcy seemingly returned to the university.