Police put on display gun used for killing USRA chief, 7 suspects held

Our Correspondent

CCpur, Aug 31: The Churachandpur Police today displayed an assortment of items, including the weapon used for killing USRA Chief Lalminthang Vaiphei, claimed to have been seized by the Special Investigation Team during the course of investigating the August 22 murder case.

Mentioned may be made that Lalminthang Vaiphei, the supremo of United Socialist Revolutionary Army (USRA) was shot at point blank range on the head by unknown armed miscreants on the morning of August 22 at Hilltown, near the Zonal Education Office, Churachandpur. The single shot claimed his life and the incident had drawn widespread condemnation across the district while a joint student bodies have even threatened a total shutdown demanding the arrest of the killers within 24 hours.

The district police have since mounted an extensive investigation by forming a special team led by Additional SP, Law and Order.

Briefing the press at his office in the afternoon, SP Churachandpur K Kabib along with several other officers displayed a .32 Pistol which was said used for committing the crime along with 7 ammunition, one 9 mm Glock Pistol with 18 rounds of ammunition, A-1 automatic rifle along with 71 rounds of ammunition, 11 mobile phones, two cars, and Rs 31,090 hard cash reportedly seized from the possession of seven suspects who have been arrested so far with the assistance of Imphal East District Police.

According to the SP, at least two of the arrested men are believed to be the main accused in the case.

Claiming that the investigation of the case is still in progress, the SP and his team have however refused to divulge any further detail on the case and have refused to take any question from the media persons. The SP also claimed that efforts are on to trace and nab the remaining accused.