Police recover stolen BMW car, Harley Davidson bike

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Aug 20: Altogether five costly vehicles including a BMW car and a Harley Davidson motorcycle have been recovered by the Anti-Vehicle Theft Team (AVTT) of Manipur Police.

Speaking to media persons this evening, DIG Range I K Jayenta who is also in charge of the AVTT said that one BMW X1 car, one Harley Davidson motorcycle, one Toyota Fortuner, one Mahindra Scorpio and one Ford EcoSport SUV have been recovered.

He said that the AVTT was set up in February this year with the main objective of checking vehicle theft.

The team comprises of many police officers including the SPs of both Imphal West and Imphal East and it is looked after by IGP Zone-I and DIG Range-I.

Applications for re-registration of vehicles brought from outside the State were referred to AVTT by Transport Department at the time of registration.

After verification, AVTT sends a report to Transport Department with comments, K Jayenta said.

Moreover, police departments of other States sought assistance from the State police because AVTT has been authorised to access vehicle records. Recently, a team of West Bengal Police came to the State and they recovered a number of stolen vehicles with the help of AVTT, said the DIG.

Due processes for re-registration are underway for all the five recovered vehicles.

Even though FIRs have been registered, no one could be arrested as all the vehicles were found abandoned, he said.

The BMW car was from West Bengal, Harley Davidson motorcycle from Nagaland, Fortuner from Delhi, Scorpio from Arunachal Pradesh, Ford EcoSport from Haryana, he continued. He then appealed to all the people to be very careful while purchasing vehicles from outside the State.

Imphal West SP H Jogeshchandra said that AVTT has so far succeeded in recovering two stolen motorcycles and 16 stolen light motor vehicles. Out of them, seven have been handed over to police departments of different States.