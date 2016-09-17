Police recruitment HC directs State Govt to file reply by Oct 3

IMPHAL, Sep 16: A Single bench of Justice N Kotiswar of High Court of Manipur today directed the State Government respondents to submit their written counter affidavits on the writ petitions filed by DPC completed candidates of police Constable recruitment of 2013 batch to the Court on or before October 3.

Hearings of different writ petitions of DPC completed candidates and Caveat petition of the candidates of fresh recruitment were held together at the Court today.

Petitioners’ counsel submitted before the Court during argument hearing that no specific reason was given by the State Government regarding cancellation of the DPC conducted in 2013 and conduct of a fresh DPC.

After hearing both the sides, the Court directed the State Government respondents including Additional Secretary (Home) and DGP Manipur to submit their written counter affidavits to the Court on or before October 3. The Court also fixed October 7 as the hearing of interim prayer of the petitioners.

Considering the presence of many DPC completed candidates and fresh candidates at the hearing, a number of police personnel in civvies were seen present inside the Court room to prevent any untoward incident.