Police remand for accused, co-accused

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Aug 22: In the follow-up development of the case in which a woman was found murdered and stuffed inside a sack at Iril river, the prime murder accused/boyfriend of the victim and a co accused, were produced before the JMIC Kangpokpi and remanded to police custody till August 28 and 29 respectively.

It may be mentioned that the prime accused Yumkhaibam Rohit alias Rajesh s/o (L) Riyajuddin of Khergao Makha Leikai was arrested by a joint team of Imphal East district police and Kangpokpi police on August 20 at around 3 pm, from his residence.

The Investigating Officer (IO) of the murder case , Sony Siemgosang, SDPO Kangpokpi, produced the prime accused before JMIC Kangpokpi yesterday where the Court remanded the accused to police custody for 8 days (till August 28).

During the course of investigation it came to light that the murder took place at the residence of the co accused Yumkhaibam Farish (18) s/o (L) Farooque of Thambalkhong Khergao Makha Leikai. As such Farish was arrested by a joint police team from his residence yesterday.

According to a reliable source, during preliminary interrogation Farish revealed that the prime accused Rohit killed the victim at his (Farish) residence and gave him Rs 7000 so as not to disclose the incident to anyone.

Farish was produced before the Duty Magistrate Kangpokpi today, along with a prayer for police custody remand for 8 days for further investigation of the case.

The Duty Magistrate remanded Farish to 8 days in police custody (till August 29).

It may be mentioned that the body of Pukhrihongbam Memi d/o Gouro of Ikou, was discovered dumped inside a sack near the bank of Iril river at Arapti Ketukhong on August 17, after she went out from her residence on August 14.

The father of the deceased had lodged a complaint with Saikul PS in connection with the case. During a joint press conference of Imphal East and Kangpokpi district police, K Meghachandra, SP, Imphal East, informed that during preliminary interrogation the prime accused Y Rohit disclosed that he took Memi along with him to Khergao on August 14 and after the elopement, some differences arose between him and Memi and as such he gagged the girl to death.

After the murder, he dumped Memi’s body inside a sack and threw it into the Iril river.