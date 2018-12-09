Police ‘rescue’ abducted labourers

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Dec 8: Bishnupur District Police have suc-cessfully rescued two la- bourers abducted by sus-pected KNF (N) cadres.

Since the past few days, Bishnupur District Police have been carrying out search operations at different places under the instruc- tion of SP Hopeson Sapam.

The search operations continued today too under the command of Addl SP Ksh Manihar, DSP O Sukumar and Inspector B Lunthang at different villages including S Nabil, Bunglon and Loilankot of Churachandpur district, Dolang of Noney district and Khoirok village of Kangpokpi district.

In the face of the intensive search operations, the two abducted labourers were freed.

Gaidonlung Gonmei (27) s/o Dualin of Oinamlong village and Immanuel Topro (45) s/o Ileestar Topro from Jharkhand but presently staying at Awangkhul were abducted by suspected KNF (N) cadres from a makeshift labourers’ camp opened near Thongjaorok along Khoirok road at around 11 pm of December 4.

Police have been searching for them after registering a case at Bishnupur police station.

Gaidonlung Gonmei and Immanuel Topro were working as excavator operators in the PMGSY road construction work from Chinikon, Kangpokpi district to Dolang, Noney district.

The rescued abductors have been handed over to family members.