Police told to stop hunting students : CM

Staff Reporter/DIPR

IMPHAL, Oct 2: The Police Department has been directed to stop hunting students and teachers named in the FIR lodged by Prof K Yugindro, stated Chief Minister N Biren.

He was speaking at the launching function of Lamjingba Times of Manipur satellite television channel and newspaper held at Uripok Khoisnam Leikai today.

Biren stated that the Government has been working hard to bring a solution to the protracted MU crisis through dialogue.

He categorically stated that only dialogue can bring a solution to the crisis.

With the exception of police personnel stationed at Manipur University’s administrative block, police personnel deployed at other sections of the university campus would be pulled out, he informed.

He said that media has a big role in maintaining peace and tranquillity in the State.

“It was a dream for all the people of the State and the Government to have a satellite television channel in the State so that we can showcase the scenic beauty and unique culture and tradition to the outside world”, Biren said.

Congratulating the Lamjingba Group for launching the satellite television and daily newspaper, the Chief Minister said that now the world would know what is happening in the State.

He also cautioned that negative news has negative influence on individuals and society at large. He further appealed to publish news which carries positive stories so as to build good image of the State to the outside world.

Mentioning that more than 3000 applications were received in the Manipur Start-Up, Biren said that there are lots of talented and skilled youth with innovative ideas. Deputy Chief Minister Y Joykumar Singh, CAF&PD Minister Karam Shyam, Deputy Speaker K Robindro, MLA Kakching A/C Y Surchandra Singh and others attended the inaugural function.