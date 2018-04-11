“Policy alone can’t fulfil objectives”

IMPHAL, Apr 10 (DIPR): Policy alone can’t do anything. Everyone needs to have a strong determination and courage for performing various activities. Apart from a proper planning we also need to cultivate the habit of converting the plan into action, stated Health and Family Welfare Minister L Jayantakumar Singh.

Speaking as chief guest at the World Homoeopathy Day celebration held at the IMA Hall, Lamphelpat, Imphal West today, Minister Jayantakumar informed that different assignments have been given to different level of officials and staff according to their responsibilities and duties. He appealed to all the staff concerned to cooperate with each other and maintain professional ethics.

He also sought suggestions which may be used as a tool to improve the existing system of the Health Department. During the function, floral tributes were paid at the portrait of Dr Samuel Hahnemann, the renowned German physician who is also known as the founder of Homoeopathy.

It may be mentioned that April 10 is the birthday of Dr Hahnemann. World Homoeopathy Day has been observed every year on his birthday as a token of honour to the late Physician who pioneered Homoeopathy movement in the world.

The observance function was graced by Dr Y Lukhoi Singh, Additional Director, AYUSH/Member State AYUSH Society as president and Dr N Birkumar Singh, vice-president, HMA, Manipur as guest of honour.

The function was jointly organised by State AYUSH Society and Homoeopathy Medical Association (HMA), Manipur.