Policy to keep off retiring officers on the card

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 8: The State Government has been working to introduce a new policy which will bar senior officers from holding the posts of heads of departments if they would be attaining the age of superannuation in less than one year.

There is a convention of sending proposal to MPSC for holding DPC if a HoD retires and another one should be appointed. The MPSC, after holding DPC, would recommend a name for the post of HoD.

But in most cases, the officers recommended by MPSC for the posts of HoDs and Directors are senior officers who don’t have even one year before retirement, informed a source.

As most HoDs get very little time to serve his or her department before retirement, they could not formulate policies and programmes for the department and the State at large.

Taking serious note of this matter, MPSC held a meeting on March 8 where a proposal to appoint qualified officers to the post of HoD who have enough time before retirement in place of senior officers who are on the verge of attaining age of superannuation was discussed at length.

The MPSC has already written to the State Government to formulate a policy under which younger, qualified officers would be appointed to the post of HoDs while a supernumerary post would be created in the same grade as HoD against which the senior officers who are on the verge of retirement would be appointed. Subsequently, the State Government has sought opinions of relevant departments on the proposal of MPSC, informed the source.