Polio vaccine called back

IMPHAL, Oct 4: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has instructed all the States, including Manipur, to refrain from using a particular medicine/vaccine used in Polio immunization and to call back all samples of the said vaccine.

An official source said that the notice issued by the Ministry to the States yesterday mentioned that batch number B 100318 of the polio vaccine produced by one M/S Biomed Pvt Ltd has not passed quality parameters and as such directed all samples of the batch to be called back.

The notice further informed batch number B 100218 and B 100418 to be called back and kept on the cloud chain as well.

The State Government was also directed to inform the Ministry if any sample of the said batches are in stock in the State.

On the other hand, a source from National Health Mission (NHM) Manipur claimed that there are no records regarding the use of the said vaccine in Manipur and as such assured all not to panic.