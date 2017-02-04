Imphal, Feb 4 : A one day political convention on “The Platform of Spirituality” will organised by Khwai Nungseng Sinthalup (KHNSI) at MSFDC, Palace Compound on February 25.
KHNSI secretary Tensubam Leishemba said that the convention will aim to ensure that the candidates of the ensuing State Assembly election have sound principles of ethics and development.
Political convention on Feb 25
Imphal, Feb 4 : A one day political convention on “The Platform of Spirituality” will organised by Khwai Nungseng Sinthalup (KHNSI) at MSFDC, Palace Compound on February 25.
Leave a Reply