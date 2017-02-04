"Register Now for Inclusion/Correction/Exclusion in/from Eroll" at www.ceomanipur.nic.in / www.nvsp.in
February 5, 2017 08:34 am

The Sangai Express

Largest Circulated NewsPaper in Manipur

Brief News

Political convention on Feb 25

85 0

Imphal, Feb 4 : A one day political convention on “The Platform of Spirituality” will organised by Khwai Nungseng Sinthalup (KHNSI) at MSFDC, Palace Compound on February 25.
KHNSI secretary Tensubam Leishemba said that the convention will aim to ensure that the candidates of the ensuing State Assembly election have sound principles of ethics and development.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!
80 queries in 0.208 seconds.