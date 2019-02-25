Politics is to serve people : Biren CM launches PM-KISAN scheme

Imphal, Feb 24 (DIPR)

Chief Minister N Biren Singh today launched the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) in the State at Sati Khongnang, Bengoon, Mayang Imphal, Imphal West.

PWD Minister Th Biswajit Singh, CAF&PD Minister Karam Shyam, Agriculture Minister V Hangkhanlian, Deputy Speaker K Robindro, MLAs H Dingo, Asab Uddin, Th Satyabrata, Chief Secretary, DGP and other top civil and police officials attended the launching function.

Speaking as chief guest of the function, N Biren said that the essence of doing politics is not about using it as a weapon of injecting venom on others in the name of religion, caste, creed etc but to serve the people to improve their lives.

Within such a short period, the Government has initiated various humane oriented missions and people centric schemes for the welfare of the people, he added.

Stating that the Government has initiated various schemes for the welfare of the people, the Chief Minister claimed that the present Government is committed to delivering humane service to the people. He mentioned that there should be emotional integration among the communities living in the State.

Biren announced that Mobile Diagnostics Service would be launched on February 27 so that people can avail around 76 medical tests at their doorsteps. The results/ reports of such test would be given instantly, he added.

There are 76 PHCs in the State and each PHC would be getting such Mobile Diagnostics Service.

People won’t need to go to hospitals for medical tests, he added. In the first phase, 10 Mobile Diagnostics Service each would be launched in the hill and valley districts, he mentioned.

Highlighting that potable drinking water would be made available to all the people of the country by 2022 under the initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Biren conveyed that the Prime Minister’s Office has recommended a proposal for the State amounting to around Rs 2600 crore for setting up water supply schemes. The New Development Bank under BRICS would be sanctioning the amount for construction of the proposed water supply plants, he added.

Mentioning that various developmental works and welfare schemes are being implemented in areas dominated (Contd P 9)