Poll meet held

IMPHAL, Mar 2 : Imphal West Deputy Commissioner/ District Election Officer organised an all political party meeting on the model code of conduct for the coming Lok Sabha election today.

According to an official source during the meeting, the DC explained the rules and regulations to be followed by the political parties as soon as the election code of conduct is enforced.

The meeting also deliberated on the steps to be followed by the political parties on the day of the vote, the source mentioned, adding that following the political party meeting, a meeting of the District Media Certification and Monitoring Committee was also held.

A training programme for the Assistant Expenditure Observers of the district was also conducted, the source added.