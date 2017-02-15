Poll meeting

A full bench of the Election Commission of India including Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi held a video conference with the Chief Secretary O Nabakishore and discussed about the ensuing State Assembly election.

The video conference was also participated by DGP, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) and the Chief Electoral Officer and they informed the ECI team about the security measures taken up for the election.

The Chief Secretary informed the team that adequate quantities of fuel have been stocked for the election.

Security escorts for candidates would be provided after conducting security assessment of candidates by CID, said the Chief Secretary.

While informing that polling officials have been trained, the Chief Secretary asked the ECI to ensure that cadres of militant groups under SoO pacts are confined to their designated camps during the election.

He said that due preparations have been initiated to allow cadres of SoO groups cast votes through postal ballot papers.

He further suggested that it would be more convenient if candidates from hill districts are allowed to file their nomination papers at Imphal in case they feel insecure to file nomination papers at their respective district headquarters.

Notably, a full team of the Election Commission of India would come to Imphal next week to conduct a direct assessment of the State’s preparations for the ensuing election.