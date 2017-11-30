Poll observers

IMPHAL, Nov 29: The Election Commission of India has appointed Mongjam Joy Singh, IAS and Mutum Yaiskul Meitei, IAS as General Observers for by-election to be held at some ACs in Arunachal Pradesh next month.

According to a source, the by-election will be held on Dec 21 and counting of votes will be done on Dec 24.

M Joy will be the General Observer for 12-Pakke-Kessang (East Kameng) while M Yaiskul will be the General Observer for 28-Likabali (West Siang).