The Election Commission is likely to announce poll schedule for five States including Manipur any time soon, sources said.

After Parliament’s winter session was adjourned yesterday, officials of the Election Commission of India (ECI) met the Union Home Secretary and discussed security measures for the ensuing elections, sources said.

The ECI has visited all the poll bound States including Manipur and assessed the preparations being taken up. All the five States are fully geared up to face Assembly elections, the sources said.

It may be mentioned that the State had earlier requested deployment of 500 companies of Central Paramilitary forces for the forthcoming 11th State Assembly election to the Central Government.