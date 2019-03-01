Poll schedule likely by March 10

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Mar 1: Schedule for the Lok Sabha election is likely to be announced by March 10, and as such, poll preparation in the State has also been intensified.

Notably, the schedule for the 16th Lok Sabha election was announced on March 5, 2014.

It is said that the Election Commission of India would hold a video conference with CEOs of all States on March 6.

The CEO of Manipur would also hold a video conference with DCs and SPs on the same day.

The office of the CEO has initiated necessary measures to enable cadres of UG groups under Suspension of Operation pact cast votes on postal ballot at their respective designated camps. The CEO has also asked the State Government to give lists of all cadres of UG groups under SoO pact.

Sources informed that the Lok Sabha election may be held in two phases in the State with the Outer Manipur Parliamentary Constituency going to polls in the first phase.

The CEO has already intimated that 100 companies of Central Paramilitary Forces would be required for the Lok Sabha election in the State. For the first time, a mobile app namely cVIGIL would be used to check violation of election model code of conduct. Whereas polling process at over 1000 polling stations would be webcast live, CCTV cameras would be installed at all polling stations of the State.

On the other hand, Imphal West DC N Praveen would hold a meeting with representatives of political parties regarding the Lok Sabha election and the code of conduct at 11 am tomorrow, added the sources.