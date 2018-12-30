Pony found butchered, large chunks of meat sliced off

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Dec 29: In a very shocking incident, a Polo pony was found butchered with large chunk sof its meat cut off at Yaralpat near Mega Manipur School, Imphal East district at around 2.30 pm yesterday.

After killing the horse mercilessly, some unidentified people took away large chunks of meat before abandoning the remaining parts of the carcass.

The horse belonged to one Kaoba of Kongpal and he has lodged a complaint at Porompat police station. He reportedly let the horse loose at Yaralpat so that it could graze there.

Meanwhile, the Manipuri Pony and Polo Players’ Welfare Association and the All Manipur Polo Association have condemned the merciless act of butchering the horse in the strongest term.

It has been repeatedly reported that Manipuri Ponies are facing grave threats of total extinction even though the State has been proudly proclaiming that it gave the game of Polo to the world and Mapal Kangjeibung is the oldest polo ground in the world.

According to the 19th quinquennial livestock survey carried out by Veter- inary and Animal Husbandry Department in 2012, the total number of Manipur Pony was only 1101.

As of now, no one is sure about the exact number of Manipuri Pony.

It is a common sight that many Manipuri Ponies have been foraging on streets and other public places. There have been many instances of speeding vehicles knocking down ponies either killing them or rendering them crippled.

The new incident of butchering one Polo Pony has made the endangered species even more vulnerable.

Meanwhile, a press release issued by Manipuri Pony and Polo Players’ Welfare Association president G Rajendra reminded that Manipuri Ponies were the backbone of the formidable erstwhile Manipuri cavalry which served as the principal force in protecting Manipur’s sovereignty and territory.

Manipuri people and ponies have inalienable rela- tionship since mythological period and it is because of the Manipuri Ponies that a number of foreign countries come to participate in the International Polo Tournament held in Manipur, it said.

On account of the fast shrinking wetlands and grazing grounds, Manipuri Ponies have been already facing an existential crisis. It is a matter of grave concern that some people have started butchering pony for food, Rajendra said.

He also appealed to all relevant Government departments, CSOs and the general public to put in concerted efforts in order to preserve and promote Manipuri Pony.

Another press release issued by the All Manipur Polo Association urged the concerned authorities to book and punish the pony butchers according to law.