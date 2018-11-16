IMPHAL, Nov 15: A joint team of State police, destroyed 30 acres of illegal poppy plantation worth around Rs 1 and 5 lakh at Sikibung hills range and its adjoining areas under Kamjong district today.

According to an official source, a joint team of Narcotics and Affair of Border (NAB), 7th Manipur Rifles, Ukhrul district police, Imphal East district police, Narcotic Control Bureau, a team of SDM Phungyar and Forest, lead by SP (NAB) Manipur, W Basu, carried out a drive against illegal cultivation of poppy plant at Sikibung hill range and its surrounding areas today.

The source mentioned that illegal poppy plantation found in different location of Sikibung hill range were destroyed by the security team and added that the destroyed plantations would yield around 210 kilograms of opium which will be worth more than Rs 1 crore and 5 lakh.