Poppy plantations destroyed

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Dec 17: A joint team of Narcotic and Affairs of Border, 5th IRB, Imphal East district police and Narcotic Control Bureau, in presence of Executive Magistrate, carried out destruction of illegal poppy plantations at New and Old Boljang hill range, under Kangpokpi district, today.

The operation was carried out under the command of RK Saklemba, Additional SP, NAB Manipur, in the presence of representatives of Horticulture and Forest Department. Around 97 acres of illegal poppy plantation, from new Boljang to Old Boljang hill range, under Sagolmang PS, were destroyed by the joint team beginning from the morning till the evening.

The destroyed poppy plantation would have yielded around 970 kilograms of opium, worth around Rs 4.85 crore in the local market.

A criminal case was also registered by NAB Manipur.