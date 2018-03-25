Posers over the Rs 1.3 cr sanctioned for eco census

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Mar 24: A strong suspicion has been raised about possible misappropriation of Rs 1,31,70,750 sanctioned by the Government for payment of honorarium to Supervisors and Enumerators and other expenditures of the Economic Census 2012-13.

Driven by suspicion about possible misappropriation of the huge amount by the Department of Economics and Statistics, some of the Enumerators even lodged a complaint to the Anti Corruption Cell. But it is not yet clear whether any action has been initiated.

Generally, Economic Census is carried out every five years. The 6th Economic Census 2012-13 was carried by the Directorate of Economics and Statistics in the State in 2013-14. A number of Supervisors and Enumerators were engaged for the census exercise. While most of Enumerators were Anganwadi workers, the Supervisors were selected from amongst staff of different departments.

Even though honorarium/expenditure entitled to Enumerators and Supervisors were sanctioned by the Ministry of Planning, the department did not disclose the exact amount entitled to Enumerators and Supervisors, informed a source.

Nonetheless, the Enumerators and Supervisors were given some money at the end of the census exercise.

The Enumerators and the Supervisors were told that the money given to them was 60 per cent of the total amount they owed to the department and the remaining 40 per cent would be paid when the Government of India releases the second instalment.

However, the Department of Economics and Statistics is yet to release remaining 40 per cent even though it has been 3/4 years since the census exercise was completed.

It is said that the Ministry of Planning had released the second instalment and the Economics and Statistics Commissioner Rajesh Agarwal had issued sanction order for the second instalment.

According to the sanction order, the Ministry released Rs 1,31,70,750 in the second instalment and the same amount was withdrawn through 10 DDOs. The DDOs were Deputy Director (A), SHQ Office Lamphel, Senapati, Tamenglong, Churachandpur, Chandel, Ukhrul, Imphal East, Imphal West, Bishnupur and Thoubal.

The same amount should be utilised in paying honorariums and TA/DA to Enumerators and Supervisors and other expenditures for training, data processing, scrutiny and coding, transportation, publicity etc.