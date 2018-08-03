Post Assam NRC State, dist level bodies to check incursion

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Aug 2 : Chief Minister N Biren Singh has stated that a State level Committee as well as a District level Committee have been constituted to monitor the entry or presence of illegal immigrants into the State following the publication of National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam.

Speaking to media persons at his office today evening, CM Biren said that prior to the NRC issue, the State Government has been taking up various security measures to prevent the entry of illegal immigrants in the State.

Additional police forces were deployed at Jiribam, Mao and Churachandpur and additional checkposts were also established. Patrol boats were even utilised at Jiribam for monitoring the entry of illegal immigrants, he added.

Post NRC, the committees were formed due to apprehension of mass influx of illegal immigrants into the State, the CM said and informed that the State Level Monitoring Committee for NRC is chaired by the Special Secretary (Home) and has the DCs and SPs as its members.

The committee will monitor the entry or presence of illegal immigrants and also take up steps for creating adequate public awareness so as to effectively counter the situation post the publication of the final draft of NRC, Assam.

The CM explained that the committee will also initiate steps for checking and verification with immediate effect.

The committee may also invite representatives of CSOs for participation in its proceedings as and when required, he added.

Biren continued that the District Level Monitoring Committee for NRC is chaired by the DCs with the SPs, SDOs, SDPOs, SDCs and OCs as its members.

The District level Committees will also take up similar tasks to the State level Committee, he said.

On the other hand, Biren said that on receiving information about illegal immigrants coming into the State via flight services, a police checkpost has been established at Imphal International airport in collaboration with Airport Authority of India.

Around 29 individuals were put under verification process at the checkpost today, Biren added.

The CM claimed that a permanent police checkpost, with 20 personnel, has also been opened at the railhead between Jiribam and Tamenglong.

Replying to a query about the recent protest at Jiribam in connection with the cut off base year of 1951 as mentioned in the Manipur People’s Bill 2018, the Chief Minister said that the Bill was passed as per the wishes of the people of Manipur and there is no possibility of revoking the said Bill.

However, he appealed to the people to wait for the observation from the Central Government.