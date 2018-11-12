Post “Manipur’s” killing, anti-poaching squads set up

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Nov 11: After satellite radio transmitter fitted Amur Falcon, Manipur was killed by hunters, local volunteers have formed anti-poaching squads to prevent any further hunting or killing of the migratory bird.

Transmitter fitted ‘Manipur’ was killed by hunters at Kebuching bordering Tamenglong and Noney districts on November 9.

After the killing of ‘Manipur’, Forest Department’s CCF Kh Brojendro, Tamenglong Range Officer Kh Hitler and Noney Range Officer went to Kebuching yesterday and held an awareness camp.

The camp was attended by villagers of Kebuching, Punglam and Wairangba. It was during this camp that five volunteers came forward from each village and anti-poaching squads were set up, informed a source.

Meanwhile, due arrangements have been made to launch an extensive awareness campaign in Tamenglong and Noney districts from Monday on the importance of protecting Amur Falcons.

Informing that officials of Forest Department are still camping at Kebuching, the source said that the hunters who killed ‘Manipur’ could not be identified so far even as CCF Kh Brojendro and other Forest officials took statements of villagers.

The satellite radio transmitter (fitted to ‘Manipur’) handed over to Forest Department officials by some villagers through Tamenglong AC MLA Samuel Jendai was brought to Imphal yesterday and it was handed over to Wildlife Institute of India scientist Dr R Sureshkumar.

It is reported that the transmitter is fully operational and there is no damage.

The transmitter fitted to ‘Manipur’ would not be fitted to any other bird this year but more than five/six radio transmitters would be fitted to migratory birds next year, said the source.

Along with ‘Manipur’ which was a male, a female Amur Falcon was fitted with radio transmitter on November 5 and it was named ‘Tamenglong’.

With a view to ensure safety of Amur Falcons which take temporary shelter at Tamenglong and Noney districts which migrate from China, Mongolia and far East Russia, air-guns were banned in both Tamenglong and Noney districts and public notices were issued warning that anyone found hunting or killing Amur Falcons would be awarded stringent punishment.

Wildlife Institute of India scientist Dr R Sureshkumar underscored the importance of holding extensive awareness camps apart from taking up strategic measures in order to prevent killing of migratory birds particularly Amur Falcons. He also expressed keen desire to make Tamenglong a gun free zone for the first time in the whole world and expressed full support to Chief Wildlife Warden K Angami’s idea of declaring Tamenglong as an Amur Falcon district.

Dr R Sureshkumar who has been working in the field of preserving wild birds for more than 20 years said that strengthening community governance would go a long way in protecting not only Amur Falcons but also all wild animals.

He said that it would be too late to fit the radio transmitter fitted to ‘Manipur’ to another Amur Falcon this year. Nonetheless, it would be fitted to another Amur Falcon next year.

Notably, Amur Falcons take shelter at Tamenglong only in October and November.