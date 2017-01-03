Post Office Inspector appeals

IMPHAL, Jan 3 : The Inspector of Post Offices, Ukhrul sub-division has appealed to all the civil society organisations to exempt the Department of Posts from the pruview of any bandh, blockade or general strike.

In a statement, Md Nasir Ahmed, Inspecttor of Posts Offices, Ukhrul sub-division said that post office especially the mail movement os badly affected every time a bandh is imposed. Since December 15, movements of mails in all offices located in hill districts particularly in Ukhrul and Tamenglong district have been badly affected. More than 500-600 mail bags which contain thousands of mails have been accumulated in Imphal HO mail section due to non-plying of mail vans.

There may be some time bound letters like appointment, interview notice, insurance notice, summon notice, official communication and other important documents. All these accountable articles are stranded in transit offices. The Department as a whole is committed to serve the people and deliver their belongings on time. As such, postal operations should be exempted from the purview of bandh and blockade, the statement said and added that postal services should also be acknowledged and recognised as one of the essential services like media, medical and fire service.