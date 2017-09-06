Post students leaving NSA hostel… Meeting held, authority appeals

IMPHAL, Sep 5: With students (boarders) of the National Sports Academy leaving their hostel at Khuman Lampak on September 3, a meeting was held at the conference hall of the Directorate of YAS and NSA today, between the parents of the students and the Director, YAS/ Member Secretary, NSA and officials of the Directorate.

In the meeting, the Director assured to provide necessary sports equipment within September 30 and request the Management Committee of NSA to form sub-committees with representatives from the parents side to monitor the quality of catering service in the hostels, the hostel environment and the overall academic atmosphere of the Academy.

The Director assured to take up the matter regarding shortage of teachers before the State Government, to make arrangements for regular medical team visits to the hostels, provide school uniforms at the earliest, display menu cards in the hostels, allow parents to visit the hostels once a month (every second Saturday), provide land-line telephones with the approval of the Management Committee.

He also assured to approach the authority concerned with the matter regarding appointment of regular wardens, make necessary arrangements to serve food to both the boys and the girls at the same time and to ensure that the Principal authorize leaves after consultation with the coaches, sports officer and the wardens. The school authority also appealed to all the parents and the students of the National Sports Academy to report to the hostel by tomorrow.