‘Postpone polls’

DESAM, AIMS, KSO, ANSAM, MUTSU, ATSUM have jointly threatened to boycott the Manipur University Students’ Union Election 2016 scheduled on December 28 if the authorities concerned do not postpone the election date.

A joint statement released today by the associations stated that the election will create a bad atmosphere inside the campus due to the absence of tribal students and as such will also bring a bad reputation for the Union itself.

The students’ organisations also threatened to boycott all the future activities of MUSU if the authority and MUSU Election Committee fail to respond to their appeal.