Pothasang launched

IMPHAL, Sep 2: A news web-page, Pothasang, edited by Nongmaithem Jonice and published by Keisham Gunadhor Pureiromba Enterprises was launched in a simple ceremony held at DIPR complex at Moirankhom today.

The launching ceremony was attended by Director of DIPR, Meghachandra Kongbam; Special Correspondent of The Telegraph, Khelen Thokchom and SP of CID Manipur, Sorokhaibam Gautam.