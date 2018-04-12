Power outage

By on No Comment

IMPHAL, Apr 11: Manipur State Power Distribution Company Limited (MSPDCL), in a press release informed all the consumers of 33/11KV Iroisemba Sub-Station, DC Feeders that there will be a planned shutdown on April 13 for installation of 100KVA DTR at Iroisemba foothill near Forest Beat. Consumers at Lamboikhongnangkhong, Iroisemba, Samusang and Naoremthong Khullem Leikai will be affected. MSPDCL, a Government of Manipur enterprise also invited sealed tenders for Member Client Registration for Trading of Power through Exchange (IEX) for the year 2018-19. The last date and time of submission is April 27. One may visit the website www.mspdcl.com for further details, it added.

Power outage added by on
View all posts by thesangaiexpress →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.