Power outage

IMPHAL, Apr 11: Manipur State Power Distribution Company Limited (MSPDCL), in a press release informed all the consumers of 33/11KV Iroisemba Sub-Station, DC Feeders that there will be a planned shutdown on April 13 for installation of 100KVA DTR at Iroisemba foothill near Forest Beat. Consumers at Lamboikhongnangkhong, Iroisemba, Samusang and Naoremthong Khullem Leikai will be affected. MSPDCL, a Government of Manipur enterprise also invited sealed tenders for Member Client Registration for Trading of Power through Exchange (IEX) for the year 2018-19. The last date and time of submission is April 27. One may visit the website www.mspdcl.com for further details, it added.