Power shutdown

IMPHAL, Aug 25: There will be a planned shutdown of Ghari Feeder from Sangaiprou Sub-Station tomorrow from 11 am to 3 pm for the the purpose of HT pole shifting and line stringing at Kwakeithel Laishram Leikai.

As such, there will be no power supply within these hours in the areas fed by these feeders, conveyed a press release of Manipur State Power Distribution Company Limited (MSPDCL).