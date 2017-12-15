Powerlifting trial selection on Dec 18

Imphal, Dec 14: A trial selection for the State power-lifting team for the Junior and Master National Powerlifting Championship 2018 will be held on Dec 18 at Chingmei-rong Community Hall.

The National Championship is scheduled to be held from January 8 to 12 in Coimbatore under the aegis of the Indian Powerlifting Federation. The trial selection, which will be held between 8 to 10am after weight measurement on the above mentioned date, is organised by the Manipur Powerlifting Association (MPA). Interested powerlifters should bring their date-of-birth certificates and Aadhar cards and get more information from the MPA office.