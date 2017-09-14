Pradhan clarifies

IMPHAL, Sep 13: Pukchao Gram Panchayat Pradhan, Nongmeikapam Bimota, has clarified that she has not misused any of the funds sanctioned under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guaranteed Scheme (MGNREGS).

Speaking to media persons at Manipur Press Club today, she said that the allegations against her and two Ward Members about misusing the funds are false and baseless.

She said that all the records and processes regarding the scheme are well documented and archived thus eliminating the chances of misappropriation and added that the salaries of the job card holders are automatically transferred to their respective bank accounts.

Condemning the baseless allegations levelled against her and two Ward Members, Bishurani Sorokhaibam and Moirangthem Geetamala, Bimota said that Pukchao Gram Panchayat even won an award in 2014, for some of the best implementation of works and projects in the State.