Pravish Chanam’s death CBI said no to probe case : YFPHR

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Nov 1: Youth Forum for Protection of Human Rights (YFPHR) has alleged that despite assurance by the Chief Minister as well as the Government that the investigation into the mysterious death of Pravish Chanam has been handed over to the CBI, it has come to light that the CBI has rejected the directive of the Department of Personnel and Training, New Delhi and instead, the case has been handed over to the local police of Gautam Budh Nagar, who are suspected to be involved in the death of Pravish Chanam.

A press release issued by the president of YFPHR today mentioned that despite the assurance given by Chief Minister N Biren Singh through media that Pravish Chanam’s case has been handed over to the CBI, there is no sign which shows initiation of any form of investigation by the agency.

Instead the direction of the Department of Personnel and Training, New Delhi, was rejected by the CBI, SCB, Lucknow, it added.

YFPHR continued that as per a letter sent to the president of Kanglei Ima Lup, RK Shanahanbi, by the SP of CBI, SCB, Lucknow, on October 20, it is mentioned that the CBI rejected the directive on the ground that the UP State Police is well equipped and has professionally trained STF, SBCID and other specialized branch to either assist or undertake the investigation for better professional management of the investigation.

The letter also mentioned that the decision of the CBI has also been communicated to the Chief Secretary of the UP Government, it informed. YFPHR continued that a full year and one month has passed since the body of Pravish Chanam was found at Nithari village, UP, on the morning of September 9 last year, a day after he went missing while attending a concert in Noida, but no justice has been delivered to the deceased as well as his family members and not a single person has been booked in connection with his death.

All these clearly indicate that the efforts made by the State Government to deliver justice in Pravish’ death has been utterly neglected by the Central Government and the UP Government. It continued that the attitude towards the people of the North East by the Central Government and mainland India makes it extremely clear that they consider the people of North East as second class citizens.

YFPHR appealed to the State Government to take a firm stand to fight for justice against the discrimination committed by the Central Government and mainland India towards the North East people.

It further appealed the people of Manipur to join the people’s movement for justice to Pravish Chanam and discrimination against the NE people.