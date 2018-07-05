By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Jul 4 : All Manipur Taekwondo Association informed all qualified candidates intending to apply for the Taekwondo Black Belt Exam (to be conducted under Taekwondo Federation of India) to take part in the Pre Black Belt Promotion Test which will be held at National Sports Academy Training Hall, Khuman Lampak from July 6 to 8.

Red Belt holders of all affiliated units intending to participate in the pre test can submit related documents till July 5 with a registration fee of Rs 1000. A statement issued in this respect also instructed candidates to accompany 2 Passport size photographs, 1 wooden board (1 inch thick and 1 square feet area), a brick and other kits for the test at the time of reporting for the exam which will begin from 8 am of July 6.

L Tutu Singh, Black Belt 5th Dan/ International Referee and Ng Radhapiyari Devi, Black Belt 5th Dan/ International Referee will be the examiners for the said test.