Pre-trial selection held for State body builders

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Jul 1: All Manipur Gymnasium Welfare Association organised a pre-trial selection today at Fitness World, Singjamei Chongtham Leikai to form Manipur team which will participate in a trial selection to be conducted by Indian Body Builders Federation (IBBF) at Chhattisgarh from August 31 to September 1.

The trial selection will be held to form India team which will participate in the 52nd Asian Body Building & Physique Sports Championship 2018 (to be held from October 2 to 8 at Pune) and 10th World Body Building & Physique Sports Championship 2018 (to be held at Chiang Mai, Thailand from December 11 to 17).

The successful State body builders includes L Neta (UGM), Kh Hemanta (MPSC), L Robert (Royal Gym), L Gopeshwor (PFC), S Robert (KFC, Singjamei), A Bikand (EC Gym), W Kiran (MPSC), K Arnold (MPSC), L Sobhachandra (MPSC), Ng Surchandra (MPSC), W Priyobrata (Liangtuang), RK Manjit (MPSC), Nelson NK (Royal Gym), M Henry (Tahchapa, Moreh), Y Lu-wanganba (KFC, Singjamei), L Dinesh (RD Fitness), Rakesh Nepram (Sangai Gym), Medhajit Pebam (LP Gym), Haoboilen Haokip (Tahchapa, Moreh), W Sitaljit (MM Gym), Ch Indira (YPISM), Janshi M (Royal Gym), Th Sarita (RFA Thoubal), and W Jamuna (RFA Thoubal), infomed the association.