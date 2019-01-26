‘Predator’ strikes again?

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jan 25: After a gap of a few months, domestic fowls have been attacked again by unknown predators.

Out of six fully grown ducks reared by one RK Singhajit (32) s/o late RK Rojen of Wangkhei Tokpam Leikai, four were found killed this morning.

Early this morning, Singhajit and his family members heard frantic quacking of ducks. As they went out to check the ducks, they saw a blurry image resembling a wild animal leaping out of sight.

On checking the ducks, they found four ducks killed with their entrails pulled out while another was injured and one was missing.

A few months back, domestic fowls were attacked and killed at different places across the State. Even though the attacks remained a mystery for quite sometime, scientists of Wildlife Institute of India who came to the State to study the attacks later that the unknown predators were unchained dogs.