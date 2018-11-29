‘Predator’ strikes Kpi, cow found killed inside shed

Our Correspondent

KANGPOKPI, Nov 28 : After the reported mysterious killings of animals at Churachandpur and Imphal East, the strange killer is now suspected to have reached Charhajare in Kangpokpi district.

A three months pregnant cow was found mysteriously dead inside its shed this morning at Charhajare by its owner.

Both horns of the cow were found pulled off and scattered on the ground while the corner of its nipples was red, looking like nail polishing and the surrounding of its breasts black and blue. It appeared as if the cow had vomitted a black coloured. Blood stain was also found near the carcass of the cow.

The owner of the cow, Indralal Panth, said that it (the cow) was three months pregnant and having another calf while adding that both mother and her calf were inside the shed properly constructed with a wooden plank.

Interestingly, the calf staying with the mother cow is unhurt and safe.

The owner also expressed shock that the door of the cowshed was found locked but the animal was found dead in a mysterious condition inside the shed in the morning.

The incident has struck panic among the people of Charhajare as they suspect that the mysterious animal killer in Churachandpur and Imphal East has reached their place.

This is the first such incident in the district after a month long reported incidents of animal found mysteriously killed in Churachandpur district and recently at Imphal East. A Veterinary staff residing near the residence of Indralal Panth is said to have called the higher authority for investigation of the mysterious death of the animal.