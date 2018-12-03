Predators’ attacks on livestocks Dos and don’ts advisory issued

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Dec 2: The Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) and Chief Wildlife Warden in-charge of Manipur has informed the public to take up certain precautionary and safety measures to prevent attacks of suspected wild animals on their livestock.

A public notice issued by the Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) urged the public to keep their livestock properly caged and to instal double cover on the cage if need be.

The notice further instructed the people to ensure proper lighting of the surroundings where the livestock is kept and to clear any bushes in the areas/surrounding.

It then appealed to the general public not to panic and to inform the Forest Department regarding any sighting or attack by wild animals.

On the other hand, Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) also appealed to the people not to kill any of the wild animals if they are caught and to instead inform the Forest Department of the area.

It informed that the Department can be contacted at 8787701163 for Thoubal, 9818163059, 8729817270 and 9863701780 for Bishnupur, 9458963522 for Central (Imphal East and Imphal West), 8119979537 for Churachandpur and 9436894794 for Kangpokpi for reporting any incidents. The Control Room at the office of the Chief Wildlife Warden Manipur can also be reached at 8259976394 for any information regarding the investigation etc, it added.

It further informed that till date DFO/Thoubal/Churachandpur have laid wooden caged traps at crucial and suspected places with live chickens inside so as to identify the suspected killer. Villagers have been alerted to keep their livestock secured to prevent possible harm.

It also added that a team of Wildlife Institute of India, Dehradun has arrived in Manipur and they are in action.

Three wildlife biologists and one forensic expert are camping at Imphal to investigate the incidents, it added.

Two senior scientists namely, Dr Hussain and Dr Ruchi Bhadola are expected to arrive with more camera traps for to collect robust evidence.